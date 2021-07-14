Skylar Thompson ready for 6th season at K-State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is prepared to suit-up for his sixth season at the university.

In October 2020, Thompson suffered a season-ending injury . Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted college athletes another year of eligibility, allowing Thompson to return.

"When it's your last time, it's your last go at it, you just want to give it a little bit more,” Thompson said at the Big 12 Football Media Days on Wednesday. “And for us as leaders on the team, just trying to carry that over in our mindset to everybody on the team and for us just putting the team first in everything we do."

When Thompson went down last season, K-State head coach Chris Klieman felt there was a good chance he’d have the Fort Osage product back for 2021.

"I knew there was a chance he was coming back to play at the next level he needed to," Kleiman said. "And he's the heartbeat of our football team."

Thompson started all 13 games in 2019 and has 5,021 career passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has 1,083 career rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

