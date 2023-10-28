Will Howard throws for 2 TDs, Giddens runs for 2 and K-State defense shuts down Houston in 41-0 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Will Howard was 15-of-17 passing for 164 yards with two touchdowns, as Kansas State defeated Houston 41-0 Saturday.

It was the K-State defense, which has gone nine quarters without allowing a touchdown, that shined the brightest. K-State has outscored its opponents 103-3 since falling behind Texas Tech on Oct. 14 before winning 38-21.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) held the Cougars (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) to just 208 yards. The Cougars came into the game second in the Big 12 with 291 passing yards per game but managed just 95 against K-State.

Houston's Donovan Smith had trouble finding open receivers. He finished the day 13 of 28 for 88 yards.

The Wildcats rushed for 174 yards, led by DJ Giddens, who had 96 yards and two of the three rushing touchdowns. His 13-yard run late in the third quarter extended the lead to 35-0.

Avery Johnson threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Seth Porter in the fourth quarter.

K-State continued an impressive streak with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession. Through eight games, the Wildcats have scored six touchdowns and had one field goal the first time it touched the ball. Howard passed to Garrett Oakley for a 12-yard score.

Howard then found Phillip Brooks on a 21-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up 14-0 early in the second quarter, capping a 15-play, 89-yard drive.

Treshaun Ward punched it in from the 1-yard line to give K-State a 21-0 lead. After another three-and-out, Giddens scored on a 9-yard run to put the Wildcats up 28-0 late in the half.

In the first half, the Wildcats held a 277-83 advantage in total yards. Howard was 13 of 14 for 155 yards and two scores.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The Cougars need to stop spotting their opponents a big lead. For the second straight week, they fell behind by at least 21 points in the first half.

Kansas State: There is no quarterback controversy in Manhattan, and not because Johnson isn't capable. Howard has firm control of the offense, and he can run and pass with efficiency.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars travel to take on in-state rival Baylor next Saturday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats play at No. 7 Texas next Saturday.