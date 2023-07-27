11 KU athletes to be featured on NASCAR during September Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eleven University of Kansas student-athletes will be featured on a NASCAR Xfinity Series race car at the Kansas Lottery 300 on Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

BeOne Sports and the Mass St. Collective — which is the Jayhawks’ name, image and likeness organization — are collaborating with JD Motorsports to sponsor Brennan Poole’s No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro for the Xfinity race.

“Our goal at Mass St. Collective is to find new and unique instances where we can grow the brand of our KU student-athletes in new and meaningful ways through name, image and likeness.” Mass St. Collective President and former KU Senior Associate Athletic Director Dan Beckler said in a statement. “To partner with BeOne Sports and have 11 Jayhawks on a NASCAR is something that has never been done before, and it’s an exciting way to bring NIL and college athletes to the racing industry. Brand loyalty is the best among NASCAR fans, and we hope this car only adds to that. What makes this even more special is to debut the car in our home state at Kansas Speedway.”

The left side of the car features men’s basketball guard Dajuan Harris Jr., running back Devin Neal and volleyball outside hitter/libero Caroline Bien.

The right side features women’s basketball center Taiyanna Jackson, men’s basketball forward KJ Adams Jr. and quarterback Jalon Daniels.

The “trunk area” adjacent to the spoiler features five more Jayhawks athletes, including men’s basketball center Hunter Dickinson and guard Kevin McCullar Jr.

“I'm so excited to be a part of something that’s never been done before," Poole said in a statement. "I love Kansas and it’s going to be so cool to have the college athletes on the car and give them a ride in our fast race car."

The Mass St. Collective was founded in 2021 to help KU student-athletes build a personal brand and capitalize on NIL opportunities.

BeOne Sports digitizes athletes’ movements on a phone app to assist with training.

