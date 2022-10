KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The red-hot 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks are soaring high after selling out David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the second week in a row.

Set to face the Iowa State Cyclones (3-1), KU looks to extend its undefeated streak.

Last week’s sellout , in which KU defeated Duke 35-27, marked the first for the team since 2019 when the Jayhawks faced in-state rival Kansas State.

Kickoff against the Cyclones is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

—