2 Kansas players on COVID-19 protocol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has placed two players on COVID-19 protocol.

In a news conference on Tuesday, head coach Bill Self the team will be without David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna this week.

“Both went into the COVID-19 protocol here semi-recently and will not be available to us, either one, through the Big 12 Tournament but certainly anticipate having them next weekend but not this weekend,” Self said.

McCormack and Enaruna are roommates.

The Jayhawks finished the regular season 19-8. They were the only Big 12 team that was able to finish all of their 18 conference games on time.

