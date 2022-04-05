3 arrested in Lawrence during KU championship celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police estimate around 70,000 people took to the streets of Lawrence to celebrate the University of Kansas winning the NCAA Championship.

LPD said that despite the large crowd, only three arrests were made during the celebration.

Status Update: With an estimated 70,000 fans celebrating the #NCAA Champion @KUHoops Kansas Jayhawks, we ended the party with minimal incidents. Preliminary reports show 3 arrests and one person issued a notice to appear without a physical arrest. None included serious injuries. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) April 5, 2022

One arrest was made for interfering with police and another for criminal damage. The third arrest was made for possession of a firearm while under the influence, criminal threat and battery on a law enforcement officer.

"Overall, the crowd was fantastic. There were lots of high fives given out tonight," Lawrence police said.

When Kansas won the championship in 2008, there were closer to 80,000 fans in the streets celebrating.