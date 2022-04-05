Watch
3 arrested in Lawrence during KU championship celebration

Megan Abundis/KSHB 41
Fans took to Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas, late Monday night, April 4, 2022 to celebrate the University of Kansas men's basketball national title. One fan even took to crowd surfing in a shopping cart.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 06:57:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police estimate around 70,000 people took to the streets of Lawrence to celebrate the University of Kansas winning the NCAA Championship.

LPD said that despite the large crowd, only three arrests were made during the celebration.

One arrest was made for interfering with police and another for criminal damage. The third arrest was made for possession of a firearm while under the influence, criminal threat and battery on a law enforcement officer.

"Overall, the crowd was fantastic. There were lots of high fives given out tonight," Lawrence police said.

When Kansas won the championship in 2008, there were closer to 80,000 fans in the streets celebrating.

