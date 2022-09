KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A-10C Thunderbolt II aircrafts are set to fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium approximately 10 minutes before kickoff of the Kansas Jayhawks' season-opening football game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The flyover will be conducted by the United States Air Force A-10C Demonstration Team out of Davis-Monthan Air Force in Tucson, Arizona. Maj. Haden Fullam and Capt. Joel Russo will pilot the A-10Cs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

—