Basketball blue bloods North Carolina and Kansas schedule regular-season games for 2024 and '25

Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 24, 2023
Men's college basketball traditional powers Kansas and North Carolina will play each other in regular-season games in 2024 and 2025, the schools announced Monday.

The first meeting will be Nov. 8, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas, and the second Nov. 14, 2025, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The teams will square off for the first time since Kansas beat the Tar Heels 72-69 in the 2022 NCAA title game in New Orleans.

Kansas has won four straight in the series, all in the NCAA Tournament under coach Bill Self. The teams have split 12 games since they first met in the 1957 national championship game.

Kansas' 2,385 all-time wins are the most in college basketball history. North Carolina ranks third with 2,347 wins. The teams have combined for 10 national titles.

