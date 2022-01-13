Big 12 Conference announces makeup game between Kansas, Texas Christian University

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team will now play Texas Christian University twice within in three days in March.

KU was initially supposed to play TCU on New Year's Day, but because of COVID-19 issues within the Horned Frogs program, the game was postponed.

The Big 12 Conference announced that game will now be played on Thursday, March 3, in Lawrence, Kansas.

Two days before, the Jayhawks will also play the Horned Frogs at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kansas ends the regular season against the University of Texas in Lawrence. The Longhorns are currently ranked no. 21.