3rd KU men's basketball game of season impacted by COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third time in less than a week, KU men's basketball team game was impacted by COVID-19.

The team announced that its game against Texas Christian University was canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within TCU's program.

KU said it's working with the Big 12 Conference to figure out a future date that works for both teams.

Last week, KU's game against the University of Colorado was also canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Buffaloes program.