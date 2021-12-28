Watch
3rd KU men's basketball game of season impacted by COVID-19

Ed Zurga/AP
A general view of Allen Field House during an NCAA college basketball game between Oklahoma State and Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Allen Field House
Posted at 9:18 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 22:18:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third time in less than a week, KU men's basketball team game was impacted by COVID-19.

The team announced that its game against Texas Christian University was canceled because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within TCU's program.

KU said it's working with the Big 12 Conference to figure out a future date that works for both teams.

Last week, KU's game against the University of Colorado was also canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Buffaloes program.

On Sunday, the Jayhawks also announced that its game against Harvard was canceled due to the virus.

