KU game against Harvard canceled due to injuries, COVID-19

Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 26, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men’s basketball game against Harvard has been canceled due to a “combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program,” according to a KU news release.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9, the game is now canceled and will not be rescheduled.

However, the team is reportedly looking for an opponent to fill the cancellation at Allen Fieldhouse.

KU did not play its last scheduled game on Dec. 21 against Colorado as it was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buff’s program.

