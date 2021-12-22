KU game against Colorado canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men’s basketball game against Colorado has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buffs' program.

"Our top priority since the start of the pandemic has been the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and the community," CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement sent out Tuesday night. "While we're disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to have to cancel the game, both schools agreed this is the best decision."

On Twitter, KU stated, “The teams have mutually agreed to cancel tonight’s game. The game will not be rescheduled this season.”

Kansas sits at 9-1 and is currently ranked number seven in the nation. Their next game is against Harvard on Dec. 29.

