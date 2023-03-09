Watch Now
Bill Self expected to miss remainder of Big 12 Tournament, sources say

Self hospitalized due to illness
Eric Gay/AP
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches a replay during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 16:47:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self is expected to miss the remainder of the Big 12 Tournament, sources tell KSHB 41.

KSHB 41 sports director Mick Shaffer learned Self is currently resting and is "very tired" as he continues receiving care at the University of Kansas Health System, per the sources.

KU issued a statement Thursday morning that Self had been hospitalized due to illness and was ruled out for the team's game against West Virginia.

It's not clear if the illness will impact Self's ability to coach in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, which is slated to begin next week.

KU is projected as a No.1 seed in the tournament.

In Self's absence, assistant coach Norm Roberts is serving as the acting head coach.

