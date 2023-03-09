Kansas head coach Bill Self out for Thursday’s game against West Virginia due to health issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas men's basketball head coach Bill Self has been hospitalized due to a health issue and will not coach Thursday’s Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the school announced Thursday.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach.

Self is “doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System," according to a press release from KU.

As Self continues to recover, he will not have one major influence by his side.

Over a year ago , Self's father, Bill Self, Sr., passed away at the age of 82.

Self "talked to him a lot" while leading the Jayhawks to their second national championship during his tenure.

Part of his father's favorite quote, "Don't worry about the mules, just load the wagons," was hung up in the rafters permanently last November before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Self missed the first four games of the season while serving a self-imposed suspension. Roberts also served as acting head coach during that stretch.

Kansas plays West Virginia at 2 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

