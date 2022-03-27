KU guard Christian Braun's former coach talks legacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KU guard Christian Braun's former high school coach talked with KSHB 41 about the player's past and his future in the NCAA Tournament.

On the court, Braun is a force to be reckoned with. The junior Jayhawk is making is his name known throughout the nation, but he got his start in the KC area, graduating from Blue Valley Northwest High School.

"I've been lucky to have a lot of good players but Christian is probably one of the best players I've ever worked with," Ed Fritz, Braun's former coach said.

Fritz, who is now coaching at North Kansas City High School, says he saw Braun's star power at a young age.

"Christian was just a lot of fun. Christian always says what's on his mind, he always plays with a lot of passion and he expects a lot out of himself. A lot out of his coaches and a lot out of his teammates," Fritz said.

Fritz said there is one moment that stands out about the Jayhawk.

"I think the difference is he is just so honest. He isn't afraid to call out a coach, a teammate or anyone. It got to the point where Christian was in high school, we were in the State Tournament, and he led our timeouts. I spoke for a few seconds but he did everything he needed to do," he said.

It's those kinds of traits the coach said could lead KU to victory.

"I hope Christian just enjoys the moment. I think he will do whatever it takes to win," Fritz said.

The Kansas Jayhawks play at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday on CBS.