College GameDay to visit Lawrence for 1st time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN's College GameDay is set to make its first-ever trip to Lawrence, Kansas, for the KU-TCU matchup Saturday, Oct. 8.

IT’S HAPPENING COLLEGE GAMEDAY IS COMING TO LAWRENCE KANSAS GO CRAZY pic.twitter.com/XGks8AYbYt — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 2, 2022

Only one team will prevail over the other to extend their perfect season. The Jayhawks currently sit at 5-0, and the Horned Frogs are 4-0.

KU secured a fifth-straight win Saturday in a second-straight home sellout .

College GameDay festivities will start at 8 a.m. and wrap before kickoff at 11 a.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

—