College GameDay to visit Lawrence for 1st time

KU-TCU matchup will end one team's perfect season
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas fans remain at the stadium after the team beat Iowa State 14-11 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 23:10:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — ESPN's College GameDay is set to make its first-ever trip to Lawrence, Kansas, for the KU-TCU matchup Saturday, Oct. 8.

Only one team will prevail over the other to extend their perfect season. The Jayhawks currently sit at 5-0, and the Horned Frogs are 4-0.

KU secured a fifth-straight win Saturday in a second-straight home sellout.

College GameDay festivities will start at 8 a.m. and wrap before kickoff at 11 a.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

