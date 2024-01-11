Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Court Storm! UCF celebrates landmark win over Kansas

Kansas UCF Basketball
John Raoux/AP
Central Florida fans storm the court after upsetting Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Kansas UCF Basketball
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 23:03:29-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jaylin Seller scored 18 points, Darius Johnson added 17 and UCF erased a 16-point deficit to beat No. 3 Kansas 65-60 on Wednesday night.

UCF’s victory came one night after No. 1 Purdue and second-ranked Houston lost.

Ibrahima Diallo broke a 57-57 tie with less than three minutes left with a hook shot over Jayhawks (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) star Hunter Dickinson. He then blocked a KJ Adams Jr. shot with 50 seconds left to help the Knights (10-4, 1-1) preserve the lead and score the program’s first Big 12 conference win.

Diallo had 13 points, five rebounds and a block to help anchor a UCF defense that forced eight turnovers and blocked four shots in the second half alone.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone