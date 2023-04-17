Current to honor KU’s WNIT championship squad Sunday with halftime ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will honor the University of Kansas women’s basketball team at halftime of Sunday’s match against the Orlando Pride at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Jayhawks won the 2023 WNIT championship after being snubbed for inclusion in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Members of the team will be recognized during an on-field ceremony at halftime. The Current-Pride kicks off at 4 p.m.

“We are so excited to celebrate another successful women’s sports team in Kansas City,” Current Vice President of Communications Dani Welniak said in a statement. “This is another opportunity to empower women in sports and lift up champions. We congratulate the Jayhawks on an outstanding season and postseason run to an NIT Championship.”

KU beat Columbia University 66-59 on April 1 in front of more than 11,700 fans at Allen Fieldhouse to capture the postseason tourney crown after wins against Western Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas and Washington en route to the final.

The Jayhawks finished 25-11.

Two former Kansas standouts — Rylan Childers, a 2023 draft pick, and Addisyn Merrick, who played at KU from 2016-19 — play for the Current, who have started the NWSL regular season 0-3-0.

