LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73.

Kansas’ David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with three seconds left.

Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in.

After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with nine seconds to play.