Defending champion KU Jayhawks begin at No.5 in AP Preseason poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. — While the Kansas Jayhawks football team has been the talk of Lawrence with its fast start, the men's basketball looks to pick up the baton.

The Associated Press men's college basketball preseason poll was released Monday and the defending national champions Kansas Jayhawks begin the season ranked No. 5.

The North Carolina Tarheels, who lost to the Jayhawks in the championship game, will start the season ranked No. 1, receiving 47 first-place votes.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, Houston Cougars, and Kentucky Wildcats round out the teams that received more votes than the Jayhawks. Te Jayhawks were the only team in the top five to not receive any first place votes.

Fellow Big 12 rivals Baylor, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech are also in the top 25 to begin the preseason. The Bears are tied with the Jayhawks in the poll and will share fifth alongside the Jayhawks. Texas and TCU will begin the season 12th and 14th respectively. The Red Raiders of Texas Tech will round the Top 25 and begin the season squeezing their way into the poll.

The Big 12 is tied with the SEC for most teams to appear in one conference in the poll, with five each.

The Jayhawks will enter the season with a chance to defend their national championship, though will need to do so after key contributors in David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun graduated or were drafted.

