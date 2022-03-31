Details announced for Final Four watch party at Allen Fieldhouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas has announced details for a Final Four watch party on Saturday, April 2, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The KU men's basketball team will take on Villanova University at 5:09 p.m.

Fans are invited to attend a watch party at Allen Fieldhouse. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission to the watch party is free and the concession stands will be open on the first and second levels of the arena.

Parking lots near Allen Fieldhouse will be open for fans and will also be free.