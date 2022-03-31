Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Details announced for Final Four watch party at Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse
Reed Hoffmann/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, the Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. For coaches, lawyers and other leaders in college basketball, the approach of the upcoming 2019-2020 season has been nothing like business as usual. The storied Jayhawks program faces serious questions about whether it will remain eligible for the postseason come March 2020 in the wake of NCAA allegations of recruiting fraud that could sink both the program and its Hall of Fame coach, Bill Self. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Allen Fieldhouse
Posted at 7:57 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 20:57:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas has announced details for a Final Four watch party on Saturday, April 2, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The KU men's basketball team will take on Villanova University at 5:09 p.m.

Fans are invited to attend a watch party at Allen Fieldhouse. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission to the watch party is free and the concession stands will be open on the first and second levels of the arena.

Parking lots near Allen Fieldhouse will be open for fans and will also be free.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!