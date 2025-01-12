Dickinson's 8th double-double lifts No. 11 Kansas to 54-40 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. as No. 11 Kansas pulled away from Cincinnati for a 54-40 victory on Saturday.

The matchup between two of the nation's top defensive teams resulted in a low scoring affair. The Jayhawks held the Bearcats scoreless for more than six minutes in the second half to spark a 14-0 run.

The 40 points are the fewest for the Bearcats in head coach Wes Miller's four seasons.

Zeke Mayo scored eight points for Kansas (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) which has won three straight.

Dillon Mitchell scored 10 points and Arrinten Page and Dan Skillings Jr. each had nine for Cincinnati (10-5, 0-4 Big 12).

Both teams shot under 40% and were a combined 3 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half. The Bearcats led 25-24 at halftime behind eight points from Mitchell.

A Bearcats turnover resulted in a dunk by Moore off a lob from Mayo to put Kansas ahead 46-37 with 3:48 left.

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks' defense helped them rally again from a halftime deficit to win. They trailed by six points at home to Arizona State then allowed only 13 second-half points in a 74-55 win. They trailed by one at halftime on Saturday then allowed only 15 second-half points to pull away.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats, who've relied heavily on the 3-point shot, averaging 24 attempts per game, are now 16 of 60 (26 percent) from 3-point range in the past three games.

Key moment

Page missed a dunk that would have made it a one-point game, and Shakeel Moore's layup put Kansas ahead 42-37 with 5:26 left. Kansas would outscore the Bearcats 12-3 from that point on.

Key stat

Kansas scored 16 points off 12 Bearcats turnovers.

Up next

Kansas plays at Iowa State on Wednesday, while Cincinnati plays at Colorado on Wednesday.