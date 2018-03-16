Early look at KU's next opponent: the Seton Hall Pirates

Mick Shaffer, Sean Hirshberg
7:24 PM, Mar 15, 2018

The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Seton Hall Pirates in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

WICHITA, Kan. -- The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Seton Hall Pirates in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

KU defeated 16 seed Penn and eighth-seeded Seton Hall defeated ninth-seeded NC State on Thursday.

Watch the video above to hear 41 Action News Sports Director Mick Shaffer interview Dave Popkin of the Seton Hall Radio Network.

A game time for the second round match-up has not yet been announced.

