Former Jayhawk David McCormack expected to sign with Minnesota Timberwolves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Jayhawk forward David McCormack has signed an exhibit-10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the news first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Undrafted free agent big man David McCormack out of Kansas has reached a Summer League, training camp deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent @Gary_Durrant tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 25, 2022

An exhibit-10 contact is a one-year non-guaranteed deal that lets a player participate in a team’s training camp and the NBA summer league.

The contract can then be adjusted to a two-way deal that allows players to join the team’s developmental G league or participate at the NBA level.

The NBA summer league is set to begin on July 7. It is an 11-day competition held in Las Vegas.

McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7 rebounds during his senior season. In Big 12 play, he was responsible for 11 double-doubles.

He was also named the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the co-Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk award winner.