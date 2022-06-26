Watch Now
Former Jayhawk David McCormack expected to sign with Minnesota Timberwolves

David J. Phillip/AP
Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 25, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Former Kansas Jayhawk forward David McCormack has signed an exhibit-10 contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the news first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

An exhibit-10 contact is a one-year non-guaranteed deal that lets a player participate in a team’s training camp and the NBA summer league.

The contract can then be adjusted to a two-way deal that allows players to join the team’s developmental G league or participate at the NBA level.

The NBA summer league is set to begin on July 7. It is an 11-day competition held in Las Vegas.

McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7 rebounds during his senior season. In Big 12 play, he was responsible for 11 double-doubles.

He was also named the 2022 Big 12 Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the co-Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk award winner.

All-time, McCormack finished 46th on KU’s career scoring list with 1,148 points and closed out his career helping Kansas pull off the largest comeback in National Championship history with a 72-69 victory over North Carolina — McCormack had 15 points and 10 rebounds during the April 4 win.

