Jayhawks bask in thrilling championship victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The masses have left Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, but this college town and Kansas fans everywhere are basking in a championship glow. The Jayhawks returned to a homecoming rally at Booth Memorial Stadium, where they saw firsthand how much Monday night’s victory meant to their fans.

There was no shortage of cheers for the newest Kansas champions - the Jayhawks exited their team bus to a roar from a large crowd of fans at the football stadium, with each player taking the microphone to thank their supporters.

“We just can’t thank you enough. Just Rock Chalk until I die," Kansas forward David McCormack said, following his double-double performance in Monday's victory over North Carolina.

Less than 24 hours after the clock hit triple zero, fans recalled anxious moments before they celebrated.

"So stressful, so stressful, we got the win, we got the championship, that’s all that matters," said Kansas graduate Sheeba Mathew, who held a "Thank You for the Early Birthday Present" sign at the rally.

Current Kansas students were present as well.

"That’s about as stressful as my Calculus III midterm, not gonna lie. It definitely brought some memories back from that Miami game, definitely, but we knew the boys were gonna do it," Kansas freshman Porsha Binning said.

Fans say it was a rally for the ages that they won’t soon forget.

"They made history here, down 16, to come back, that’s history, that’s in the books," KU fan Tony Kelso said.

The Jayhawks took their fate into their own hands, and received written words of support.

“We just decided to do to this this morning, we were just like, we have to make a sign," said Anna Scheibel, who along with her fellow 12-year old KU fans, had never seen a Kansas championship until now.

Their sign said, "Thanks 4 Teaching Us 2 Never Give Up."

“It’s just to prove that if you never give up, you can accomplish really big things," Chloe LaMontagne said.

Don’t take the fans’ words for it - just ask the two-time title-winning coach.

"We’ve had some good teams, but you can’t take these moments for granted, you have to enjoy them when you get the opportunity and certainly we’re going to enjoy this," Kansas head coach Bill Self said.

Fans are going to enjoy and remember this title for a long time as Kansas now prepares to hang a new banner at Allen Fieldhouse.