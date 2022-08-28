Watch Now
Former Kansas G Frank Mason III to represent Team USA in 2022 FIBA AmeriCup

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Kansas head coach Bill Self and guard Frank Mason III (0) greet each other at th bench in the closing seconds of the second half of a second-round game against Michigan State in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 18:24:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Former University of Kansas men's basketball guard Frank Mason III has been selected to represent Team USA in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.

The tournament will take place from Sept. 2 through Sept. 11 in Recife, Brazil.

Mason, a Petersburg, Virginia, native played for Kansas from 2013 to 2017.

During his senior season, Mason won several prestigious national and Big 12 conference awards:

  • Naismith Trophy
  • National Association of Basketball Coaches player of the year
  • Associated Press player of the year
  • Big 12 player of the year

During his senior season, Mason averaged 20 points and five assists.

Kansas made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament before falling to Oregon.

In that game, Mason led the team in scoring with 21 points.

Mason was later selected as the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.


