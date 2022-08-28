Former Kansas G Frank Mason III to represent Team USA in 2022 FIBA AmeriCup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former University of Kansas men's basketball guard Frank Mason III has been selected to represent Team USA in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup .

The tournament will take place from Sept. 2 through Sept. 11 in Recife, Brazil.

Mason, a Petersburg, Virginia, native played for Kansas from 2013 to 2017.

During his senior season, Mason won several prestigious national and Big 12 conference awards:

Naismith Trophy

National Association of Basketball Coaches player of the year

Associated Press player of the year

Big 12 player of the year

During his senior season, Mason averaged 20 points and five assists.

Kansas made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament before falling to Oregon.

In that game, Mason led the team in scoring with 21 points.

Mason was later selected as the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

