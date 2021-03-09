Former KU Jayhawk named a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame finalist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas Jayhawks basketball alumnus is among the finalists for the 2021 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Forward Paul Pierce played at the University of Kansas in the late 1990s and was named a First Team All-American in 1998. His jersey, No. 34, was retired during the 2002-03 season.

He is one of seven Jayhawks to score more than 700 points in a given season, according to KU Athletics, and ranks 14th overall for career rebounds at 676.

After his junior season, he was part of the NBA draft, becoming the Boston Celtics’ 10th pick.

While in Boston, Pierce became a 10-time NBA All-Star and a 2008 NBA Champion. He also ranks ninth all-time in successful free throws and three-point field goals.

Pierce also was a member of the 1999 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

The Celtics also retired Pierce’s No. 34 jersey.

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame is located in Springfield, Massachusetts, and is a nonprofit.