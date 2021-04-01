Former KU Jayhawks coach Roy Williams announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime men’s college basketball coach Roy Williams announced Thursday he will retire.

Williams, who most recently coached the North Carolina Tarheels, spent 15 years as coach of the Kansas Jayhawks from 1988 to 2003.

He led the Jayhawks to four Final Four appearances during his run with the team, losing in the national championship game in 1991 to the Duke Blue Devils and later in 2003 to the Syracuse Orange.

Starting with the 2003-04 season, Williams, 70, took his talents to Chapel Hill, where he won three national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

Williams plans to announce additional details of his retirement later this afternoon.

