Former Mizzou Tiger Parker Braun transferring to play at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Add another Braun to the roster at Kansas.

Parker Braun is transferring to play for Bill Self and the Jayhawks, Braun's parents have confirmed with KSHB-41.

Braun is the older brother of Christian Braun, the current Denver Nugget and former Jayhawk who won a national championship with KU in 2022.

Parker transfers to Lawrence from Santa Clara where he started 65 of 66 games for the Broncos in two seasons and averaged around eight points per game.

Prior to that, Parker was a Missouri Tiger for three seasons. In Columbia, he was primarily a reserve forward for MU.

Parker finished his high school basketball career at Blue Valley Northwest, winning a state championship in 2018.

He will have one year of eligibility at Kansas.