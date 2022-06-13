Former Simone Award winner now playing DI basketball

AMES, Iowa — Former Simone Award winner Conrad Hawley is on the move.

Both to a new school and to a new sport.

The former University of Kansas football player will now be an Iowa State basketball player.

Hawley, a quarterback in football and the 2020 Simone Award winner, red-shirted his first season at Kansas. He then entered the transfer portal.

The Peculiar, Missouri, native led Ray-Pec to a Missouri Class 6 State Championship in 2020.

Hawley was also named Missouri Offensive Player of the Year along with winning the Simone Award as the top player in Kansas City.

He'll be a walk-on for the Cyclones in basketball.

