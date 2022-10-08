Watch Now
GUIDE: How to navigate Lawrence, Kansas for KU vs TCU football on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team is aiming to go 6-0 as the team takes on TCU Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, and Jayhawks fans will be packing the stadium full for the third-straight sellout game at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

As the Jayhawks flock to Lawrence, the University of Kansas is advising plans to arrive for the game early and to expect delays due to construction on K-10 and 23rd Street.

One alternate route fans can take is Iowa Street via the U.S. 59 exit. Those attending can use Iowa Street to arrive at the stadium.

Upon arrival, toll parking is available in the 34, 54, 61 (yellow), 72 and Allen Fieldhouse garages. The football shuttle will be running to help fans get to the game with stops at lot 34 and 72.

Fans with a specific game permit from the Williams Fund may park in the 36395256575859609194969798 and Mississippi Street garages. All lots opened at 6 a.m.

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Jeff Penner is projecting great fall weather for the game.


