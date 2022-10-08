GUIDE: How to navigate Lawrence, Kansas for KU vs TCU football on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team is aiming to go 6-0 as the team takes on TCU Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, and Jayhawks fans will be packing the stadium full for the third-straight sellout game at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

As the Jayhawks flock to Lawrence, the University of Kansas is advising plans to arrive for the game early and to expect delays due to construction on K-10 and 23rd Street.

One alternate route fans can take is Iowa Street via the U.S. 59 exit. Those attending can use Iowa Street to arrive at the stadium.

GAME DAY TRAFFIC: KU is asking people to arrive early & find other routes because of construction on K-10 & 23rd St. You may want to take the Iowa St/US-59 exit & use Iowa St to get to the game.@DaishaJonesKSHB @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/MhZRUiw9LJ — 41 Traffic Now (@41TrafficNow) October 8, 2022

Upon arrival, toll parking is available in the 34, 54, 61 (yellow), 72 and Allen Fieldhouse garages. The football shuttle will be running to help fans get to the game with stops at lot 34 and 72.

Fans with a specific game permit from the Williams Fund may park in the 36, 39, 52, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 91, 94, 96, 97, 98 and Mississippi Street garages. All lots opened at 6 a.m.

KU Transportation Services

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Jeff Penner is projecting great fall weather for the game.

Is 6-0 possible? The weather will be winning for sure as there will be abundant sunshine, a light breeze with temperatures warming to 60s during the game. Rock Chalk!@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/xaxYX2At4O — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) October 8, 2022



