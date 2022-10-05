Watch Now
Kansas football announces 3rd straight sellout for 1st time since 2008

Texas Christian heads to Lawrence for top 25 showdown
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Booth Memorial Stadium at Kansas was sold out for the second time this season during an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The good times continue in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Kansas football team announced its third-straight sellout at David Booth Memorial Stadium.

On Saturday, Texas Christian University will head to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks in a top 25 showdown.

When the Jayhawks take the field, it'll mark the first time since 2008 that Booth Stadium sold out three games in a row.

Festivities on KU's campus will begin at 8 a.m. as ESPN's College GameDay heads to Lawrence for the first time.

The GameDay crew, featuring Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and David Pollack, will provide coverage from The Hill on campus.

Right before kickoff, Corso will make his traditional pick by putting on the head of either the Jayhawks' or TCU's mascot.

The Jayhawks' game against TCU is the beginning of a tough four-game stretch that features match-ups against Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State.


