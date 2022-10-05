Kansas announces location for ESPN's College GameDay set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team announced the location for the set of ESPN College GameDay.

According to a tweet from KU, the set will be on The Hill on the university's campus.

FILL THE HILL 🗣



The location for @CollegeGameDay in Lawrence is officially set! pic.twitter.com/XXhdbr3Q4W — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 5, 2022

Coverage from College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The Jayhawks look to stay undefeated against Texas Christian University at 11 a.m. at David Booth Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Last Saturday, College GameDay announced it would be headed to Lawrence for the first time ever after the Jayhawks edged out Iowa State to move to 5-0 on the season.

—