High scoring affair predicted in Lawrence vs. Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. - LAWRENCE, Kan. - Conference play is officially here for the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Big 12 is arguably the most talent laced conference in college basketball. Tuesday, KU welcomes the 12-1 Texas Tech Red Raiders a team averaging 81.3 points per game.

Kansas is averaging 87.8. What makes both teams so special is their ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter.

The Jayhawks have been amazing as of late from three point land, dropping 17 three pointers in Friday's match against Texas.

The Jayhawks have four of the top shooters in the country with Devonte' Graham, Legerald Vick, Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman, Bill Self is happy with their ability to score from virtually any spot on the floor.