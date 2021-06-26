Jayhawk alumnus Mason Finley qualifies for 2nd Olympic finals in discus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, discus thrower will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mason Finley, a University of Kansas alumnus, placed first in the Track and Field finals Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, to qualify.

Finley threw 63.07 meters (206.9 feet) to land the first place slot, followed by Reggie Jagers (62.61 meters/205.4 feet) and Sam Mattis (62.51 meters/205 feet).

The Jayhawk alumnus’ qualifying throw now puts him alongside Adam Setliff, who had been the most recent U.S. competitor to make consecutive Olympic finals in discus with back in 1996 and 2000.