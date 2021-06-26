Watch
Jayhawk alumnus Mason Finley qualifies for 2nd Olympic finals in discus

Jack Dempsey/AP
Buena Vista's Mason Finley throws the shot during the Class 3A high school track and field championships in Lakewood, Colo., Friday, May 15, 2009. Finley set a new Colorado prep record with a throw of 67 feet 10 1/4 inches.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 23:48:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, discus thrower will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mason Finley, a University of Kansas alumnus, placed first in the Track and Field finals Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, to qualify.

Finley threw 63.07 meters (206.9 feet) to land the first place slot, followed by Reggie Jagers (62.61 meters/205.4 feet) and Sam Mattis (62.51 meters/205 feet).

The Jayhawk alumnus’ qualifying throw now puts him alongside Adam Setliff, who had been the most recent U.S. competitor to make consecutive Olympic finals in discus with back in 1996 and 2000.

