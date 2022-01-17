Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Jayhawks' Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 by Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
LAWRENCE, KANSAS - DECEMBER 10: Ochai Agbaji #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts after making a three-pointer during the game against the Milwaukee Panthers at Allen Fieldhouse on December 10, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Ochai Agbaji
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 16:08:46-05

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One of the candidates for college basketball's Player of the Year is this week's Big 12 Player of the Week.

KU senior Ochai Agbaji earns this week's honor after scoring 20+ points in two games last week for the Jayhawks. Agbaji posted 22 in KU's down-to-the-wire win over #15 Iowa State. He then poured in 20 against West Virginia.

Agbaji's hit four three-pointers in boths games.

It's the second time this season that Agbaji, a graduate of Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Mo., has been named Big 12 Player of the Week and the third time in his career.

Agbaji was recently named to the Wooden Award Mid-Season Watch List as he leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.6 points per game and is 13th nationally in that category.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7