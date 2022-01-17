Jayhawks' Agbaji named Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One of the candidates for college basketball's Player of the Year is this week's Big 12 Player of the Week.

KU senior Ochai Agbaji earns this week's honor after scoring 20+ points in two games last week for the Jayhawks. Agbaji posted 22 in KU's down-to-the-wire win over #15 Iowa State. He then poured in 20 against West Virginia.

Agbaji's hit four three-pointers in boths games.

It's the second time this season that Agbaji, a graduate of Oak Park High School in Kansas City, Mo., has been named Big 12 Player of the Week and the third time in his career.

Agbaji was recently named to the Wooden Award Mid-Season Watch List as he leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.6 points per game and is 13th nationally in that category.

