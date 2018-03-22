Jayhawks arrive in Omaha for Sweet 16

OMAHA, Neb. — Cameras filled the entrance to the Marriott hotel in Omaha Wednesday night. All there to get a glimpse of the top-seeded Jayhawks as they arrived for the Sweet 16.

It's a city the Jayhawks seem to enjoy playing in. During NCAA Tournament play, they are 5-1 in the city. And as they look to go 6-1 on Friday night against the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers (25-9), head coach Bill Self said it's the healthiest the team has been in a long time.

"[Udoka] Azubuike is at full speed," said Self of his star sophomore center who recently suffered from a knee injury. "His timing may not be great, but his health is good."

With his team healthy, coach Self has focused on the talented Tigers.

"They've got three guards that are probably good or better than any three guards we've gone against all year," Self said. "They just don't make any mistakes, so you have to play well to beat them."

Earlier in the day, the Clemson Tigers arrived in Omaha. 41 Action News talked with the team about their match-up with Kansas.

"They can really shoot the ball. They have great guard play and a monster in the paint. We are going to have to limit their threes and limit their paint sessions," said Clemson senior guard Gabe DeVoe.

While Clemson has never played Kansas, the players say they are not intimidated by KU's past successes.

"Kansas is a great program, everyone knows that," said Clemson junior guard Shelton Mitchell. "It's just going to be like every other game. Obviously, we have to get ready for Kansas and what they do well."

When the Jayhawks take on Clemson Friday night at 6:07 p.m., it will be KU's 10th appearance in the Sweet 16 in the last 15 years.