Jayhawks begin the season at #3 in the AP Top 25 poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes.

UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year's Final Four.

Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five.

Reigning national champion Baylor is ranked No. 8. The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have the most teams in the Top 25, with five each.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1,562 1

2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1,459 -

3. Kansas 0-0 1,427 12

4. Villanova 0-0 1,332 18

5. Texas 0-0 1,315 9

6. Michigan 0-0 1,255 4

7. Purdue 0-0 1,213 20

8. Baylor 0-0 992 3

9. Duke 0-0 963 -

10. Kentucky 0-0 894 -

11. Illinois 0-0 861 2

12. Memphis 0-0 831 -

13. Oregon 0-0 775 -

14. Alabama 0-0 713 5

15. Houston 0-0 694 6

16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10

17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7

18. Tennessee 0-0 563 -

19. North Carolina 0-0 547 -

20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14

21. Maryland 0-0 294 -

22. Auburn 0-0 267 -

23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238 -

24. UConn 0-0 161 -

25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John's 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.