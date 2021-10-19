Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Jayhawks begin the season at #3 in the AP Top 25 poll

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self directs his team against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)
Bill Self
Posted at 10:50 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 23:50:24-04

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes.

UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year's Final Four.

Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five.

Reigning national champion Baylor is ranked No. 8. The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have the most teams in the Top 25, with five each.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (55) 0-0 1,562 1
2. UCLA (8) 0-0 1,459 -
3. Kansas 0-0 1,427 12
4. Villanova 0-0 1,332 18
5. Texas 0-0 1,315 9
6. Michigan 0-0 1,255 4
7. Purdue 0-0 1,213 20
8. Baylor 0-0 992 3
9. Duke 0-0 963 -
10. Kentucky 0-0 894 -
11. Illinois 0-0 861 2
12. Memphis 0-0 831 -
13. Oregon 0-0 775 -
14. Alabama 0-0 713 5
15. Houston 0-0 694 6
16. Arkansas 0-0 673 10
17. Ohio St. 0-0 581 7
18. Tennessee 0-0 563 -
19. North Carolina 0-0 547 -
20. Florida St. 0-0 381 14
21. Maryland 0-0 294 -
22. Auburn 0-0 267 -
23. St. Bonaventure 0-0 238 -
24. UConn 0-0 161 -
25. Virginia 0-0 125 15

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John's 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage