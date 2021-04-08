Jayhawks guard, leading scorer Ochai Agbaji declares for NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Tuesday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, native and Oak Park High School graduate will retain his NCAA eligibility while testing the NBA Draft waters.

According to the NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA Draft process and still return to college if the player withdraws his name for consideration by Monday, July 19.

“I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process and look forward to hearing from NBA professionals on ways I can improve my game," Agbaji said in a statement from KU. "This is a great opportunity as I work towards my goal of being a professional basketball player,” .

Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the second straight season. He led the Jayhawks in scoring at 14.1 points per game and also averaged 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 37.7 from three-point range.

“He clearly has a skill set that translates well to the professional game, and the NBA draft process will be a great opportunity for him to be evaluated,” KU coach Bill Self said in a statement. "He will sign with an agent, but will continue to follow the guidelines set by the NCAA and NBA to protect his collegiate eligibility."

Agabji led the Big 12 with 78 three-point field goals made during the 2020-21 season.