Jayhawks head to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

As the No. 8 seed in the Spokane Region, KU will head to Palo Alto, California, to face ninth-seeded Georgia Tech on Friday, March 18.

YOUR JAYHAWKS ARE BACK IN THE BIG DANCE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UoAMJFYVaC — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) March 14, 2022

Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament with a record of 20-9.

This will be the 14th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance for the Jayhawks and the program’s first appearance since 2013.

The winner of the Kansas-Georgia Tech game will face the winner of No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 16 seed Montana State.

Stanford is the defending tournament champion.

