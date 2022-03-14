Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Jayhawks head to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2013

Chandler Prater
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas guard Chandler Prater during an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Chandler Prater
Posted at 8:15 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 21:15:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

As the No. 8 seed in the Spokane Region, KU will head to Palo Alto, California, to face ninth-seeded Georgia Tech on Friday, March 18.

Kansas enters the NCAA Tournament with a record of 20-9.

This will be the 14th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance for the Jayhawks and the program’s first appearance since 2013.

The winner of the Kansas-Georgia Tech game will face the winner of No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 16 seed Montana State.

Stanford is the defending tournament champion.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!