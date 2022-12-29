Jayhawks rally, come up short in triple overtime against Arkansas in Liberty Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks conjured up some of their 2022 magic in Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl, but after three overtimes, it wasn’t enough.

In their first bowl game since the 2008 Orange Bowl, the Jayhawks fell 55-53 in 3OT to the Arkansas Razorbacks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 31-13 lead at halftime, but the Jayhawks slowly chipped away, eventually scoring the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion with less than a minute remaining in the 4th quarter to tie the game at 38-38.

The game went to overtime, where the two teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtime frames.

In the third overtime, Arkansas converted its two-point conversion, while Kansas came up short, giving the Razorbacks the victory.

The triple-overtime loss ends the Jayhawks season at 6-7.

