Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Jayhawks rebound from loss, blow out Texas Southern

Texas Southern Kansas Basketball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson drives during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Southern Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas Southern Kansas Basketball
Posted at 10:12 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 23:12:17-05

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas Southern 87-55 on Monday night.

Gradey Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks, who bounced back from a loss to Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 to lead the Tigers, whose brutal nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn already this season.

Up next for the Jayhawks is a game against Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!