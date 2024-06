KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Indiana Pacers selected former University of Kansas guard Johnny Furphy in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Furphy joins a Pacer team that finished the 2023-24 with a loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

Furphy came to Lawrence from Melbourne, Australia, and played one season for the Jayhawks.

A shooting guard, Furphy averaged 9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

