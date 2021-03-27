Kansas football parts way with top recruit amid allegations of violence toward women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas football has cut ties with the highest-ranked recruit it’s ever landed based during the Rivals era.

Four-star Skyline wide receiver Quaydarius Davis from Dallas signed with the Jayhawks last month.

Rivals has him rated as the No. 59 player overall in the 2021 recruiting class, making him the highest-ranked player in the service’s 23-year history to sign with KU.

But after allegations of violence against women surfaced Wednesday on social media, according to the Dallas Morning News, Kansas cut ties with Davis.

The Jayhawks announced Thursday that “after the allegations referencing a football recruit were brought to our attention” the school “has terminated the recruitment of this individual and communicated to him that he will no longer be recruited to play football at the University of Kansas” in a statement that didn’t directly name Davis.

According to KU’s statement, the school “contacted individuals with knowledge on the matter to try and learn more about what happened” and made the decision “based on the information we were able to gather.”

Davis has not been charged with any crime, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“While we do not know the full details of what occurred in this instance, we were able to learn enough information and decide that it is in the best interest of Kansas Football that we separate from this individual,” the university said in a statement. “We condemn violence of any kind against women. If you or someone you know has been the victim of abuse, please reach out to your local domestic violence center for help or contact the KU Office of Institutional Opportunity & Access (IOA) — IOA@ku.edu or 785-864-6414 for on-campus and off-campus resources.”

Davis — a 6-foot, 195-pound speedster with incredible ability after the catch — is rated by Rivals as the No. 8 receiver and No. 12 player in Texas.

He previously committed to USC, Texas and SMU at various points during the recruiting process.

Davis, who was recruited by interim Kansas football coach Emmett Jones, chose KU over offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, LSU, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and Utah among others interested programs.

Jones took over after Les Miles was fired in early March after an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct toward female student employees during his time at LSU came to light.