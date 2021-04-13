Kansas guard Bryce Thompson enters NCAA transfer portal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another University of Kansas men's basketball player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Bryce Thompson, a 6-foot-5 guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the latest to leave the Jayhawks this offseason.

"While it was a difficult year for many reasons, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play at the University for Kansas," Thompson said in a statement on his Twitter account. "Thanks to Coach Self and his staff, the doctors, trainers, my teammates and the fans for your support all season long.”

Thompson averaged 4.6 points in 17.1 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season.

Thompson is now the fifth KU player to enter the transfer portal — joining Tristan Enaruna, Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin, and Latrell Jossell.