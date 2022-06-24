Watch Now
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji selected by Cleveland in 1st round of 2022 NBA Draft

David J. Phillip/AP
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a college basketball game at the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jun 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Ochai Agbaji is headed to Cleveland after being selected as the 14th pick in round one of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Agbaji, a Kansas City native and Oak Park High School graduate, recently helped lead the University of Kansas men’s basketball team to a NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball title.

During his final season with the Jayhawks, Agbaji was named the Associated Press Big 12 Player of The Year.

He led the Big 12 in scoring averaging 18.8 points per game and shot nearly 48% from the field during the 2021-2022 season.

Kansas City on the Clock