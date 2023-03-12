Watch Now
Kansas head coach Bill Self discharged from hospital, returns home Sunday

Self had standard heart catheterization, 2 stents placed
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self watches his team practice ahead of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System Sunday.

Self is said to be in “good condition” after he was hospitalized Wednesday for chest tightness and balance concerns, causing him to miss the entirety of the Big 12 Tournament.

“Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery,” per the University of Kansas Health System.

Now back at his home in Lawrence, Self is prepared to resume coaching duties in the NCAA Tournament.

“I'm so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received,” Self said in a university statement. “I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”

During Self’s absence, assistant coach Norm Roberts filled in as acting head coach.

