Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold receives raise to over $7M per year, report says

Rick Scuteri/AP
Kansas coach Lance Leipold holds up the trophy after the team's 49-36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 2:23 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 15:23:44-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold has been awarded a new contract that pays him more than $7 million a year, according to a report.

Citing sources, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel first reported the news on social media.

The move doesn't add any additional years in Leipold's contract, according to Thamel.

"Leipold has delivered back-to-back bowl seasons at Kansas, and the school has prioritized keeping him," Thamel said in the social media post.

In September 2022, the university extended Leipold's contract to last through 2027.

The head coach has lead the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games — the Liberty Bowl in 2022 and Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2023.


