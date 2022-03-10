Watch
Kansas Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Championship semifinal

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas guard Christian Braun celebrates after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Mar 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team advanced to the Big 12 Championship semifinals defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday.

The Jayhawks (26-6) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, putting away the Mountaineers (16-17) 87-63 at the T-Mobile Center.

The Jayhawks will play the TCU Horned Frogs, who stormed back from an early deficit to knock off the University of Texas Longhorns 65-60 in action earlier Thursday.

Two more Big 12 Championship quarterfinal games are set for Thursday night, with Oklahoma and Baylor tipping off at 6 p.m. Iowa State and Texas Tech will square off in the late game.

The No. 6-ranked Jayhawks finished with four players scoring double digits, led by 18 points from senior guard Ochai Agbaji.

