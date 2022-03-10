Kansas Jayhawks advance to Big 12 Championship semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team advanced to the Big 12 Championship semifinals defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday.

The Jayhawks (26-6) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, putting away the Mountaineers (16-17) 87-63 at the T-Mobile Center.

The Jayhawks will play the TCU Horned Frogs, who stormed back from an early deficit to knock off the University of Texas Longhorns 65-60 in action earlier Thursday.

Two more Big 12 Championship quarterfinal games are set for Thursday night, with Oklahoma and Baylor tipping off at 6 p.m. Iowa State and Texas Tech will square off in the late game.

The No. 6-ranked Jayhawks finished with four players scoring double digits, led by 18 points from senior guard Ochai Agbaji.

