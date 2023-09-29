Kansas Jayhawks' Arterio Morris charged with rape, dismissed from team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arterio Morris, who joined the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team earlier this season has been dismissed from the team as he faces a rape charge that was filed earlier this month.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office charged Morris with one count of rape in connection to an incident on Aug. 26, 2023, in Douglas County.

The charge has a penalty of up to approximately 54 years in prison and a fine of up to $300,000.

Online court records indicate that Morris was booked into the Douglas County Detention Center at 8 a.m. Friday and has since posted bond.

“When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men’s basketball program," Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said Friday. "We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

The school previously suspended Morris pending the outcome of an investigation of the August incident.

Morris joined the Jayhawks over the summer after he played for the University of Texas Longhorns.

Earlier this month, Morris entered a plea deal to resolve a misdemeanor assault charge during his time in Texas.

—